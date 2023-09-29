Kejriwal reaffirms AAP’s commitment to INDIA bloc amid Punjab controversy

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reaffirmed the AAP’s unwavering commitment to the INDIA opposition bloc, despite the ongoing dispute between his party and the Congress in Punjab regarding the arrest of the latter’s firebrand legislator Sukhpal Khaira over drug-related charges.

Addressing reporters, Kejriwal, who had previously downplayed reports of internal conflicts within the bloc, aimed to ease tensions once more by stating: “AAP is firmly dedicated to INDIA, and we will not part ways with the INDIA alliance.”

He also emphasised that his party remained steadfast in its fight against drug abuse. “I’ve been informed about the Punjab Police’s arrest of a Congress leader yesterday. While I lack specific details, you can obtain them from the police. Our commitment to eradicating drug addiction remains resolute. I won’t comment on individual cases, but our goal is to combat this menace,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders comprising state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa were stopped from meeting Khaira, who was arrested on Thursday, in police custody.

The Congress has accused the AAP government of doing “vendetta politics”. In March 2021, the Enforcement Directorate had carried out searches at eight locations linked to Khaira in Chandigarh, Punjab and Delhi in connection with drugs money laundering and a fake passport racket case. The legislator from Bholath, Khaira had resigned from the AAP citing the ‘dictatorial’ attitude of Kejriwal.