Will not bow down: Kejriwal reacts to CBI probe on residence renovation case

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry to probe the alleged irregularities in the construction and renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence in Delhi

By ANI Published Date - 06:42 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took a dig at the central government after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a preliminary enquiry to probe ‘alleged’ irregularities in construction and renovation of his residence.

“What can we expect from a ‘Fourth pass Raja’? They want me to bow down before them. They want to break me. But I will not bow down”, Kejriwal said while speaking to reporters in Delhi. The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry to probe the alleged irregularities in the construction and renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence in Delhi.

The BJP has alleged that around Rs 45 crore was spent on the “renovation” of Kejriwal’s official residence – 6, Flagstaff Road – in the Civil Lines area of the city.

“This shows that the Prime Minister is distressed. Till now, he has had over 50 enquiries conducted. He has got over 33 cases registered against me. He got it all enquired but nothing came out. Ever since I assumed the charge of the Delhi Chief Minister, they have been making enquiries against me. They have found nothing to date”, he added.

The Delhi CM further claimed that the central agency will find nothing in the enquiry against the alleged irregularities in the construction of his residence. “They have started a new enquiry. We welcome it. But nothing will come out”, he said.

Taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal said, “Today, I am presenting a challenge before the ‘fourth pass Raja’, if you find nothing in this investigation, are you ready to resign from your post having had conducted false enquiries”? Earlier on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party also questioned the central government for the CBI’s move.

“The BJP is leaving no stone unturned in finishing off the Aam Aadmi Party. Today, there is only the AAP seeking votes on the basis of work done in the field of health and education. However, the BJP does not want the poor to receive the best education and healthcare services. This will lead to the defeat of the BJP’s religion and caste-based politics,” the AAP said in a statement.

The BJP in turn hit out at the AAP government in Delhi alleging that AAP was steeped in corruption. ” In the history of India, the AAP has established a record of becoming the most corrupt political party in the least amount of time. As far as the corruption surrounding the ‘palace’ of the CM is concerned then every citizen of Delhi knows that even the toilets and and curtains costed crores.”

Earlier this year, the Directorate of Vigilance issued show-cause notices to Public Works Department (PWD) officials in connection with the alleged expenditure on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

