Kelvin Kiptum shatters marathon world record in Chicago

Over 49,000 Runners Participate in 45th Chicago Marathon" - Xinhua Report

By IANS Updated On - 01:17 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Chicago: Kenya’s 23-year-old Kelvin Kiptum won Chicago Marathon in a world-record time of two hours and 35 seconds.

Some 49,000 professional and amateur runners from all U.S. states and more than 100 countries and regions hit the road in Grant Park for the 45th edition of the annual Chicago Marathon, reports Xinhua.

Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands won the women’s race in 2:13:44, the second-fastest women’s time in marathon history and a Chicago course record.

First run in 1977, the Chicago Marathon has been the stage for five world records, several national records and countless personal bests.

The route starts and finishes in Grant Park and runs through 29 of the city’s neighborhoods.