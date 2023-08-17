Over 21,000 registered for Hyderabad Marathon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Marathon will see over 21,000 runners competing in the event scheduled to be held on August 27, revealed the organisers.

The finishers’ medal was also unveiled for the 12th edition of the event. A total of Rs 27 lakh will be given as prize money for the winners in various categories.

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar unveiled the finishers medal and said that the State of Telangana and Hyderabad are growing in all sectors and the Hyderabad Marathon has become a marquee event.

“Telangana is one of the top three states in India in per capita income. Mumbai is saturated. Hyderabad has a lot of scope to develop further. Police are very much part of the event. We promise our full cooperation for the event. I hope the participation will touch the 30,000 mark in the future,” he said.

The full, half marathons and 10k will be held on August 27 while the 5k fun run will be held on August 26.

The full marathon and half-marathons will be flagged off at 4.30 am and 5.30 am respectively from Peoples Plaza, Necklace Road, the 10k Run will begin at 6.30 am from Hitex, Madhapur.

