Kerala: 9 killed as jeep plunges into gorge in Wayanad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:36 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Representational Image

Wayanad: Atleast nine people killed and four injured when the jeep in which they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Kannothmala, Mananthavady on Friday.

Accroding to reports, nine people were brought dead to Mananthavady Medical College Hospital. The victims reportedly are plantation workers. The accident occured at 3.30 PM when they were returning home for the day.