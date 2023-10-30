Kerala Blasts: CPI (M) urges investigation for possible Palestine connection

The Kalamassery incident is of utmost gravity. At a time when global solidarity with Palestine is paramount, the people of Kerala stand in support of Palestine.

By ANI Updated On - 09:51 AM, Mon - 30 October 23

Thiruvananthapuram: After a series of blasts at a prayer meeting in Kerala’s Kalamassery jolted the state, Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary M V Govindan has said that the incident has to be investigated if it has a connection with the Palestine issue.

“Kalamassery incident should be seen as a very serious incident. In today’s time when the world is expressing solidarity with Palestine, the people of Kerala are standing for the people of Palestine. Whoever takes a stand, capable of diverting attention from it will be dealt with seriously. The state government and the democratically aware people should stand together and condemn this,” M V Govindan said.

The blast killed at three people and left several injured, with six remaining in critical condition. The incident led to heightened security in crowded places in the national capital. The hospitals in Kochi were crowded with distressed and appalled family members as several injured people were undergoing treatment.

“We have to investigate if it has a connection with the Palestine issue. When we politically analyse, in such a situation an incident like this is part of terror activity. It should be very seriously investigated. We cannot call it an accident when there are parts of bomb found there. Let’s not approach with a preconceived notion. Let them investigate,” M V Govindan added.

A man identified as Dominic Martin, meanwhile, surrendered himself at the Kodakara police station in Thrissur, claiming responsibility for a series of blasts that also left several injured.

The police, however, said that they are yet to verify Martin’s claims.

Following the incidents, Chief Minister Vijayan announced a 20-member probe team to investigate the matter.

“What happened in Kalamassery is very unfortunate. Currently, 41 people are hospitalised, 27 people admitted in Ernakulam Medical College…4 people discharged. 2 people have died, and 5 are critical. A special team led by ADGP Law and Order will be investigating this incident. 20 members will be in the investigating team,” he said.