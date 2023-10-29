Hyderabad police tighten security after Kerala terror attack

The city police who are already on alert in view of the forthcoming elections later next month and conducting regular checks and flag march, got into alert mode following the developments in Kerala.

Hyderabad: The police tightened security in the city following the blast at a convention centre in Kerala on Sunday.

The police patrolling teams were asked to check for abandoned objects at public places and also keep a watch at railway stations and bus stations. The hotels and lodges are regular being checked by the police teams.

The Anti-Sabotage Teams conducted thorough checks at railway stations, bus stations, religious places and public places. “The anti-sabotage checks are conducted regularly in the city. Following reports of blasts in Kerala, the teams were more alert,” said an official of Hyderabad police.

Senior police officials in the tri-commissionerates held a meeting with the junior officers and asked them to take adequate security measures. The central intelligence agencies had issued an advisory to all the States following the blast in Kerala.