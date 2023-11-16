Key leaders of Congress, BJP join BRS in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Medak: Several key leaders of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the erstwhile Medak district joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during the Narsapur public meeting on Thursday evening.

TPCC vice-president Gali Anil Kumar, who was an aspirant for the Narsapur Congress ticket, joined the BRS after the Congress denied him the opportunity to contest. Singaipally Gopi, who aspired for the Narsapur BJP ticket, also joined the BRS as the saffron party gave the seat to Murali Yadav.

Rajeshwar Rao Deshpande, who aspired for the Sangareddy BJP ticket, joined the BRS after the BJP gave the ticket to Pulimamidi Raju Mudiraj. Gadila Srikanth Goud, who aspired for the Patancheru BJP ticket, joined the BRS after the BJP denied him a ticket. Myadam Balakrishna, who aspired for the Medak Congress ticket, was disappointed after the party gave the ticket to Mynampally Rohit. Apart from these key leaders, several other leaders from both the national parties joined the BRS.

The Chief Minister appealed to them to work collectively to work for the victory of BRS, assuming them appropriate positions after the party”s victory.