Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee chairman Sudarshan Mudiraj no more

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:42 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Sudarshan Mudiraj was famous for successfully continuing the tradition of Ganesh puja at Khairatabad at the famous Khairatabad Ganesh Pandal for decades. Sudarshan Mudiraj was famous for successfully continuing the tradition of Ganesh puja at Khairatabad at the famous Khairatabad Ganesh Pandal for decades.

Hyderabad: Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee chairman Sudarshan Mudiraj passed away in the early hours of Saturday.

Sudarshan Mudiraj was famous for successfully continuing the tradition of Ganesh puja at Khairatabad at the famous Khairatabad Ganesh Pandal for decades.

Also Read Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions till Ganesh immersion day at Khairatabad

Mudiraj’s brother S Sankarayya, a freedom fighter,had founded the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee in 9154 and since then, every year the family led by Sudershan Mudiraj continued the tradition of Ganesh Pooja in Khairatabad with the help of his son S Rajkumar successfully.