Khammam: Bandi Sanjay remarks condemned, effigy burnt

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Activists of different organisations and parties burnt an effigy of BJP leader B Sanjay Kumar in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: Activists of different people’s organisations and political parties staged a protest against BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s recent controversial remarks made during Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar. The protesters displayed placards with slogans calling for an end to sectarianism and immediate arrest of Sanjay Kumar for making unconstitutional remarks. They wanted to safeguard the secular constitutional spirit and preserve communal harmony in the society.

Led by Constitution Protection Committee of India convener Mohammad Asad they burnt an effigy of the BJP leader. Leaders of TRS, Congress, CPM, BSP, Aam Aadmi, INTUC, Lambadi Hakkuka Porata Samithi, Yadava Sangam, BC JAC and others took part in the protest. Asad said after winning the Lok Sabha elections with the votes of all castes and religions, Sanjay Kumar violated his oath in the Parliament. The BJP leader’s remarks would cause irreparable damage to democratic spirit in the country.

Former District Library Chairman Mohammad Qamar, Congress leader Chhote Babu, BC JAC leader Palvancha Rama Rao, Yadava Sangam leader L Krishna Rao and others lamented that divisive forces were rising in the country. The manner in which the BJP leaders were behaving was disrupting the culture of the country. The RSS forces, which had collaborated with the British and failed to take part in the freedom struggle were now trying to break up the country, they added.

