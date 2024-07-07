Khammam: BRS leaders demand action in farmer’s suicide

The party wanted the culprits responsible for the suicide of the farmer severely punished and justice done to the family of the deceased.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 08:59 PM

BRS leaders paid homage to the deceased farmer B Prabhakar at his residence in Chintakani mandal in Khammam district on Sunday.

Khammam: A BRS delegation called on Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt here on Sunday demanding action against the accused who abetted a farmer Bojedla Prabhakar to suicide at Proddutur in Chintakani mandal in the district.

The BRS leaders also submitted a memorandum to District Collector Muzammil Khan. They wanted the culprits responsible for the suicide of the farmer severely punished and justice done to the family of the deceased. Party general secretary and Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan, leaders Lingala Kamal Raju, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, A Rakesh Reddy and Gundla Krishna later visited the house of Prabhakar and paid homage to him.

In the memorandum they submitted to the officials, the BRS leaders noted that the BRS mandal president Pentyala Pullaiah was wrongly shown as A3 accused in the FIR registered in connection with the death of the farmer. Case against Pullaiah should be lifted as he only helped the farmer to contact the officials to get his grievance redressed. Action should be taken against the accused Kurapati Kishore, Pentyala Rama Rao, the prime accused along with eight others for damaging and encroaching upon the land of the farmer. A compensation of Rs 20 lakh should be paid to the farmer’s family along with a government job to one of the family members, they demanded.

At the directions of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the leaders extended a financial assistance of Rs.2 lakh to the family.

Speaking to the media, Rajeshwar Reddy and Madhusudhan said a day after the farmer’s death, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy rested in his farm field instead of consoling the family. Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who claims to have a lot of love for farmers, had not responded to the suicide of farmers in Khammam district.

They noted that the BRS would stand by the people of Telangana as well as the farmers and fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer policies of the Congress government. The leaders also paid a visit to another farmer P Bhadraiah, who attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in Singareni mandal recently.

Bhatti visits farmer Prabhakar’s family

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday visited the residence of farmer Bojedla Prabhakar, who had died by suicide, and extended condolences to the family members.

Speaking to the media, he said the police were directed to carry out an impartial enquiry into the death of the farmer and punish the guilty. Steps would be taken to resolve the land issue because of which the farmer committed suicide. Similarly, support would be extended to the farmer’s children to continue their studies, he added.

Farmer’s suicide attempt: Ex-RTI commissioner Shankar Naik booked

A case has been registered against former RTI commissioner Shankar Naik at Karepalli police station in the district on Sunday.

He was booked in connection with the suicide attempt of a farmer Pachipala Bhadraiah of Usirikayalapalli village of Karepalli mandal in the district recently. He accused Shankar Naik of encroaching upon on his land.

The police have registered a case against Shankar Naik based on the complaint of Bhagyamma, the wife of Bhadraiah, under BNS Sections 292, 329(3), 324(4), 49 read with Section 3(5).

BRS leaders Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Tata Madhusudhan, Gundala Krishna and others visited Bhadraiah who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Khammam. The leaders assured the farmer”s family to extend all possible help to them.