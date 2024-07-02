| Khammam Ryot Who Voted For Cong Records Video Asking Cm Bhatti For Justice Ends Life

Khammam ryot who voted for Cong records video asking CM, Bhatti for justice, ends life

B Prabhakar had complained that some residents of Poddutur village damaged his three-acre farmland by digging up the soil using earthmovers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 July 2024, 11:14 AM

B Prabhakar (45) of Poddutur village in Chintakani mandal, Khammam, ended his life by consuming pesticide.

Khammam: Several hours after the suicide of a farmer, who was upset at the damage done to his agriculture land here on Monday, police and revenue officials were yet to act with regard to his complaint.

B Prabhakar (45) of Poddutur village of Chintakani mandal complained that the residents of the village — Kurapati Kishore, Pentyala Rama Rao, G Nagamalleshwar Rao, Mogili Srinu and Muthaiah — damaged his three-acre land under Survey Nos. 277 and 276 by digging up the soil using earthmovers.

In a video, which he purportedly shot near Khammam before consuming pesticide, he appealed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to address the problem and do justice to his family.

He said he had voted for the Congress wishing for a pro-farmer government to come to power, but was forced to die.

Prabhakar said he had complained to the local SI and Tahsildar, but they failed to solve his problem, following which he came to Khammam on Monday to bring the matter to the notice of District Collector. But as the grievance cell meeting was over, he could not do so.

After consuming the pesticide, he called his family and informed them about his decision to take the extreme step.

The family informed the police and by the time his kin could reach the spot, Prabhakar was found dead.

The family shifted his body to the Government General Hospital in Khammam.

The post-mortem examination would be conducted on Tuesday followed by his last rites.

As the incident has shocked the village and district, police have set up a picket at Poddutur village to prevent any untoward incident.