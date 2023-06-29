Khammam BRS leaders pay tearful homage to singer Sai Chand

Tearful homage was paid to folk singer and State Warehousing Corporation Chairman V Saichander here on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Tearful homage paid to deceased folk singer and State Warehousing Corporation Chairman V Saichander by the district BRS leaders in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: Tearful homage was paid to folk singer and State Warehousing Corporation Chairman V Saichander here on Thursday by district BRS leaders.

Khammam BRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan along with Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik, Rythu Bandhu Samithi district convener Nallamala Venkateswara Rao and DCC Bank chairman K Nagabhushanam and Seeds Corporation chairman K Koteswara Rao paid heartfelt homage to the people’s artist who passed away on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion Madhusudhan said that Saichand enthralled the people of Telangana with his songs and his death was a loss for the party. It was tragic that he died at a young age, he said while recalling his association with the singer.

The MLC stated that Saichand used to say that he wanted to sing many songs explaining the welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and there was still a need to bring awareness among the people.

Minister P Ajay Kumar, MPs Nama Nageswara Rao and Vaddiraju Ravichandra, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar and others also paid homage to Saichand and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Also Read CM KCR pays floral tributes to Telangana singer Saichand