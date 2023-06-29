CM KCR pays floral tributes to Telangana singer Saichand

KCR visited Saichand's residence at Gurramguda in Hyderabad and consoled the family. He offered floral tributes to his mortal remains.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid an emotional floral tribute to Telangana movement singer and Telangana State Warehousing Corporation Veda Saichand, who passed away due to a heart stroke in the wee hours of Thursday. He visited the singer’s residence at Gurramguda in Hyderabad and consoled the family.

The Chief Minister was visibly moved by the tragic loss as he offered floral tributes to the mortal remains of Saichand. As he laid eyes upon Saichand’s lifeless body, KCR couldn’t contain his emotions and tears welled up in his eyes.

Amidst the sombre atmosphere, an emotional plea emerged from Saichand’s wife, Rajini, who was overcome with grief. “Sir, call Sai. Please call him, and he will wake up,” she cried, her heartbroken cries echoing through the room. Saichand’s father, also in tears, approached the Chief Minister who gave him solace. He consoled the grieving family members, offering his deepest sympathy and all the support required for the family.

Earlier, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao paid floral tributes to Saichand at his residence and consoled the bereaved family members. Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said Saichand was a great artiste who worked actively during the Telangana movement. He recalled that Saichand united the Telangana agitators through his songs and also inspired youth against committing suicide to achieve statehood.

Ministers T Harish Rao, Mohd Mahmood Ali, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, Government Whip Balka Suman, MLAs Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Rasamayi Balkishan, MLCs S Madhusudhanachari, Goreti Venkanna, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, and others were present.

