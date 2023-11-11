Khammam: BRS minority leader condemns Karnataka minister’s comments

The Karnataka minister's allegations were false and the Congress leaders were spreading false propaganda the party's Minority Declaration failed to impress Muslims in Telangana. Congress never paid salaries to imams and mouzans reading namaz in mosques, but Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was paying honorarium to them, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

BRS minority wing leader Mohammed Tajuddin speaking to the media in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: The BRS Muslim minority wing district president Mohammed Tajuddin condemned Karnataka Minority Welfare Minister, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan’s comments that the BRS was using Muslims as vote bank

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Tajuddin said that though Muslim population in Karnataka was 90 lakh, the budget was only Rs 1600 crore but in Telangana the Muslim population was 50 lakh but the budget allotted was Rs 2200 crore. Only Rs 1800 crore allocated during the previous Congress regime.

Chandrashekhar Rao made a Muslim the deputy Chief Minister and gave due political representation to minorities in the State. The BRS government was spending huge funds on the education of Muslim minorities by setting up 204 minority Gurukuls.

The comments of the Karnataka minister were meaningless. The Chief Minister was credited with providing financial assistance of Rs 1, 116 lakh for the wedding expenses of poor Muslim girls under Shadi Mubarak.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali would conduct a road show in Khammam city on November 16 and would address a public meeting in the evening for the victory of Khammam BRS candidate P Ajay Kumar, informed Tajuddin and minority wing city president Mohammed Shamsuddin.