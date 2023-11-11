‘Vote for Congress will put Shaadi Mubarak at stake’

"The Congress party has included a proposal in its Minority Declaration to provide financial assistance to "newly-wed couples" instead of directly assisting the poor parents of the bride. This means that the bridegroom's family, rather than the girl's parents, would benefit from the scheme," BRS leader Shaik Abdullah Sohail said.

Hyderabad: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress Party, BRS leader Shaik Abdullah Sohail on Saturday said Shaadi Mubarak, one of the most beneficial schemes of the minority community from the BRS government, could be scrapped if the Congress was voted to power.

“Unlike Shaadi Mubarak, where the bride’s parents were receiving the government assistance, the Congress Party had sought to provide dowry to the bridegroom’s family,” he said.

Highlighting the BRS government’s commitment to the Shaadi Mubarak scheme, he emphasized that the scheme was introduced in 2014 with an initial amount of Rs 51,000 for SC/STs and minorities. “The scheme was subsequently extended to all sections of society and the amount was gradually increased to Rs.75,116 and then to Rs.1,00,116. The BRS government has allocated Rs.2,258 crore to the Shaadi Mubarak scheme, assisting over 2,68,230 poor minority families in the last nine years,” he added.

The BRS leader urged the people to carefully consider their vote in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the potential consequences of supporting the Congress. “A vote for the Congress could push lakhs of poor parents back into debt traps and revive the outdated mindset of viewing daughters as a financial burden,” he said.