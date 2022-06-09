Khammam city library will serve as a training centre: Puvvada

Published Date - 08:16 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Khammam city Library coming up at the old KMC building is being decorated with colourful murals.

Khammam: Old Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) building in the city which is being transformed into city library with artistic murals has been attracting the attention of the citizens.

With the inauguration of the newly constructed KMC building at Gattaiah Centre recently Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar decided to use the old building to establish a city library in addition to the existing district library situated at the bus depot area.

He directed District Collector VP Gautham and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi to make arrangements for the city library to help the students and job aspirants to prepare for their tests.

The facade of the Nizam era building is being painted with colourful paintings by artists Swati and Vijay. The city library will be inaugurated by IT Minister KT Rama Rao who will be visiting Khammam on June 11, informed minister Ajay Kumar.

He said that the city library will be equipped with a digital library. It will be used as a training centre to offer free training to job aspirants to prepare for job tests by employing expert trainers.

Books and material useful for competitive examinations will be made available at the library. It is planned to organise seminars and orientation classes regularly at the library, he added.

