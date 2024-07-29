Khammam: Collective efforts needed to curb human trafficking; additional DCP

Additional DCP (Admin) Naresh Kumar released publicity posters prepared by Action for Integrated Development (AID) and the district police’ anti-human trafficking unit against human trafficking here on Monday marking the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons that falls on July 30.

Khammam: Additional DCP (Admin) Naresh Kumar said that human trafficking was a heinous act and collective efforts were needed to eradicate it.

He released publicity posters prepared by Action for Integrated Development (AID) and the district police’ anti-human trafficking unit against human trafficking here on Monday marking the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons that falls on July 30.

Speaking on the occasion, the DCP laid stress on the need of raising awareness among the public about human trafficking, promoting and protecting the rights of victims of human trafficking. Efforts should be made to control human trafficking, modern slavery and exploitation, he said.

Naresh Kumar suggested contacting dial 100, 1098, 112 or 87126 56858 in times of emergency to get immediate help. The World Day Against Trafficking in Persons was established by a United Nations resolution and was first observed in 2014.

This year’s global campaign for World Day Against Trafficking in Persons urges accelerated action to end child trafficking with the theme ‘Leave no child behind in the fight against human trafficking’, he added.

Khammam police commissionerate’s anti-human trafficking unit in-charge CI, Balaji, AID director PSS Hari Prasada Rao, coordinators K Srinivas, Rajesh, AHTU members Narasimha Rao and Kutumba Rao were present.