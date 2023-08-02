Woman killed in road accident in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:42 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Representational Image.

Khammam: A woman was killed and another injured when a speeding truck hit a scooter at Sri Sri Circle in Khammam on Wednesday.

The two women, who work in an LPG outlet at Wyra town, were going to the town on their vehicle to attend their duties. The truck coming in the opposite direction hit the scooter killing a woman Sukanya (30), a native of Maripeda Bungalow area in Mahabubabad district, on the spot.

Another woman, Nunavath Rani who suffered injuries was shifted to a local hospital for treatment. The truck which hit the scooter also hit a car at Tekulapally bridge in the city. Khammam Urban police booked a case in connection with the accident.