Thursday, Aug 3, 2023
BRS party members, farmers celebrate crop loan waiver in Khammam

The farmers wrote the letters 'KCR' with paddy seedlings in the paddy field. In a similar programme in Kothagudem, BRS leaders took out a massive rally thanking the Chief Minister.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 04:59 PM, Thu - 3 August 23
BRS leaders, farmers and labourers performed ‘Palabhishekam’ to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s portrait in Khammam district on Thursday.

Khammam: Celebrations were held across erstwhile Khammam district on Thursday over the State government’s crop loan waiver decision.

At a programme organised in a paddy field at Kondapuram village of Khammam Rural mandal, BRS district president B Venu along with farmers, farm labourers and elected representatives Y Varaprasad, Bellam Uma Rythu Bandhu Samiti president A Venkanna and others performed ‘Palabhishekam’ to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s portrait. They hailed the Chief Minister’s decision and said he was a great leader who brought relief to farmers. The farming community would support the BRS, they noted.

