Assembly polls: 20 new polling stations proposed in Khammam district

District Collector VP Gautham informed that in Khammam out of 341 polling stations, location change was proposed for 35 polling stations and nomenclature change for four polling stations while 14 new polling stations proposed to be set up.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Polling Stations

Khammam: Rationalisation of polling stations is underway in the five Assembly constituencies in the district as part of special summary revision of electoral rolls, 2023.

The district administration proposed setting up 20 new polling stations, to change the location of 49 polling stations and nomenclature change of 21 polling stations in Khammam, Palair, Madhira, Wyra and Sathupalli Assembly constituencies.

District Collector VP Gautham informed that in Khammam out of 341 polling stations, location change was proposed for 35 polling stations and nomenclature change for four polling stations while 14 new polling stations proposed to be set up. Out of 289 polling stations in Palair, location change was proposed for two polling stations, nomenclature change for 12 polling stations and four new polling stations proposed to be set up. In Madhira out of 268 polling stations, location change was proposed for two polling stations while in Wyra out of 252 polling stations, location change was proposed for seven polling stations.

Similarly, out of 289 polling stations in Sathupalli constituency, change of location for three polling stations, change of nomenclature for five and setting up two new polling stations was proposed in the view of the upcoming general elections.

The Collector said that meetings were held in five constituencies to seek objections on 1439 polling stations in the district and according to those reports a meeting was held with the representatives of political parties in the district.

Gautham along with additional Collectors Abhilasha Abhinav and Madhusudhan Naik and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi addressed the sector officers at the first training programme conducted here on Wednesday. He told sector officers to visit every polling station under their jurisdiction to check the facilities available for the convenience of voters. Social, community, political, law and order conditions in the area have to be observed.

Sector officers have to get in touch with booth level officials, tahsildars, MPDOs and SHOs. Meetings with the political parties in the villages have to be organised and discuss the local issues. Sector officers play a key role in elections and mistakes should be avoided, he noted.