Khammam CP congratulates Bharosa Centre coordinator

Khammam Bharosa Centre coordinator, Gunda Raja Kumari recently won the women achiever award-2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier congratulated Khammam Bharosa Centre coordinator, Gunda Raja Kumari, who won women achiever award-2023.

The coordinator recently received the award from Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod at a ceremony in Hanamkonda in recognition of her services. She successfully handled 84 cases by providing support services to women in coordination with line departments.

In addition to that Raja Kumari also organised several awareness programmes in schools and colleges educating girl students about their rights and services being provided by Bharosa Centre, women safety wing of Khammam police. The CP, Warrier felicitated and appreciated Raja Kumari for receiving the award and asked her to continue her services with renewed zeal and effectiveness. Traffic CI, Anjali and Bharosa Centre in-charge, She Team SI Uma were present, said a release here on Friday.