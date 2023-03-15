Khammam-Vijayawada greenfield highway work to begin soon: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said the Khammam-Vijayawada greenfield highway project would be undertaken as part of the first package between V Venkatayapalem and Brahmanapalli villages

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that a four-lane access-controlled greenfield highway would be developed between Khammam-Vijayawada on NH-163G at a cost of Rs. 983.90 crore.

He said the project would be undertaken as part of the first package between V Venkatayapalem and Brahmanapalli villages as part of the 405 km Nagpur – Vijayawada Economic Corridor. He said that Rs. 983.90 crore have been sanctioned for the 29.92 km four lane construction which would be undertaken in hybrid annuity mode.

“In Telangana, we are developing a 4-Lane Access-Controlled Greenfield Highway section on NH-163G (Khammam-Vijayawada) from V Venkatayapalem village to Brahmanapalli(K) village under the Economic Corridor (NH-O) program…” Gadkari tweeted.

The Union Minister also said the project would significantly reduce vehicle maintenance cost and travel time. He revealed that the objective of the project was to increase the road facilities between Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and connect the ports in the South with the rest of the country.

Construction of this greenfield corridor will be carried out under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I program with a primary goal to improve the efficiency of freight movement and boost exports via port connectivity. This road is going to be 60 km in the erstwhile Khammam district and 30 km in Andhra Pradesh. Once the project is completed, Khammam could be reached from Vijayawada in just 60 to 70 minutes. Land acquisition has already been completed in two phases.