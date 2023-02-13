Khammam police seize ganja worth Rs 40 lakh, arrest two

Police have arrested two inter-State ganja smugglers and seized Rs 40 lakh worth ganja along with a mini-truck in Khammam on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

CP, Vishnu S Warrier inspects ganja seized by police in Khammam on Monday.

Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier speaking to the media here on Monday informed that based on a tip off about ganja smuggling, the two-town CI Sridhar and staff conducted vehicle inspections at Tekulapally bridge on Wyra-Suryapet road in the city.

During inspections police found a mini truck carrying a load of ganja weighing around 401 kg and took the vehicle driver and another person travelling in the truck into custody. During questioning they confessed to police that they bought ganja at Visakhapatnam in AP and were transporting it to Akola in Maharashtra.

The accused, Shaik Asif and Sajid Ahmed Khan of Akola would be sent to judicial custody and the vehicle used for ganja smuggling was seized. Strict measures were being taken and special teams were formed to curb ganja smuggling through Khammam district, the CP said.

Mediators in the ganja trade, Rahul, Prasad, Srinivas Rao and Mahesh, suppliers Ganesh and Ramana, ganja buyers Mahesh of Nizamabad and Sameer of Akola were absconding.