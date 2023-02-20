Khammam: Engineering students told to develop creative thinking

SBIT chairman Gundala Krishna addressing students at the college in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Engineering students should expand their technical knowledge and use it for their growth, suggested Kaloji Award recipient and Kakatiya University EC member Dr. R Seetharam.

He addressed students at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) fresher’s day celebration here on Monday. He advised the students to stay away from bad habits and focus on their academic development.

From the very first year students should strive to achieve their goals and aspire to rise to the top. Students need to extract only good from communication mediums like television and smart phones and try to fulfill the wishes of their parents, Seetharam noted.

IT Hub executive Rajasekhar stated that man’s creative thought power could do miracles in the society and students should develop creative thinking. To grow in academic and job careers students have to follow the advice and suggestions given by the teachers.

The SBIT chairman Gundala Krishna said that the college was established on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of India’s independence with an intention to create skilled engineers to help the country’s development.

The college students were excelling in many fields and achieving record placements. The college secretary and correspondent, Dr. G. Dhatri, vice principal G Srinivasa Rao, academic directors AVVS Prasad, G Subhash Chander, Ravinder Babu, G Praveen Kumar and others were present.

