Khammam: Ten students of SBIT get jobs at top MNC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Khammam: As many as 10 students of Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) have been shortlisted for recruitment in a leading multinational company Medha Servo Drives Private Limited.

The college chairman Gundala Krishna said that a total of 800 students appeared for the examination conducted by the company in South India and of them 63 students were shortlisted and 10 of them were SBIT students.

The selected students would be offered an annual salary of Rs 4.5 lakh. It was a matter of pride that SBIT students were getting selected in many multinational companies despite the current economic recession.

The students were being trained for the purpose of placement in multinational companies by imparting knowledge on many technical aspects. Recently a campus drive was organised by the Feedback Infra Private Ltd. in the college, Krishna said.

He congratulated the shortlisted students. The college secretary and correspondent Dr. G. Dhatri, principal Dr. G. Raj Kumar, vice principal Dr. Gandham Srinivasa Rao and others were present.