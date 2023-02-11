Khammam: Keep abreast of technological developments, students told

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:50 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Khammam: Engineering students should keep themselves abreast of technological and scientific developments in the world, suggested SBIT chairman Gundala Krishna.

He addressed a gathering of students at the valedictory of a five-day workshop on ‘data visualisation using python’ organised by Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) here on Saturday. The workshop was conducted by the Swechha Foundation.

He said python, a high-level general-purpose programming language, was in much demand in the job market and those who mastered it would have more employment opportunities. Hence the engineering students should try to master the computer language.

College secretary and correspondent Dr. G Dhatri noted that the college TPO cell has been making plans to organise more workshops and arrange internships for the college students.

The college principal Dr. G Raj Kumar informed that usually workshops were conducted for third and final year students, from this year onwards workshops were being organised for the second year students.

Swechha Foundation member Narendra also spoke.