Khammam: Enkoor Tahsildar in ACB net

Enkoor tahsildar, Shaik Mohammed Shah Khasim was trapped by sleuths of ACB in the district on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Representational Image

Khammam: Enkoor tahsildar, Shaik Mohammed Shah Khasim was trapped by sleuths of ACB in the district on Thursday.

Khasim allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3000 from a complainant, Banoth Ramakrishna of Badru thanda in Enkoor mandal.

He was caught red handed while receiving the amount at his office from the complainant. He demanded the money to register the partition deed of 0.24 guntas land of the complainant’s mother.

The accused officer would be arrested and produced before ACB court in Hyderabad, said a release.