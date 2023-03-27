Police constable nabbed by ACB while accepting bribe in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A police constable serving at Aswapuram police station was caught allegedly red-handed by the ACB Khammam unit while accepting a bribe near the TSRTC bus stand in Kothagudem on Monday.

The accused, Bhukya Rambabu, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs.10,000 from Buraka Jampanna of Yelakalgudem village of Aswapuram mandal to cooperate in getting acquittal in a case pending at the sessions court and in another case at the principal sessions court at Kothagudem.

As the complainant Jampanna approached the ACB, a trap was laid and Rambabu was caught while accepting the bribe from him. He would produced before the first additional special judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad, according to an ACB statement.

The case was under investigation. In case of demand of bribe by any public servant, the public should contact ACB toll free number, 1064 for taking action as per law, the statement added.