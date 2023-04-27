GHMC official caught red-handed while accepting bribe

ACB sleuths caught a computer operator of GHMC red handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 2,000 from a civil contractor

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a computer operator of GHMC red handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 2,000 from a civil contractor on Thursday.

The computer-operator-cum assistant to Richa Gupta, Deputy Commissioner – Circle 8 of GHMC had demanded and accepted the bribe from Omer Ali Khan, a civil contractor allegedly at the behest of Richa Gupta for doing official favour.

The fingers of both the hands of Satish yielded positive result in chemical test.

Both the accused persons were arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Nampally. Further investigation is going on.

