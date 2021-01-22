Khammam gets six Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas

Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy says govt focusing on infra development in government schools

Khammam: The Telangana government has sanctioned setting up of around 15 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) at a cost of Rs 22 crore for Khammam district, said Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

She, along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, inaugurated six KGBVs and new blocks built at Rs 12 crore in Raghunathapalem, Konijerla, Raghunathapalem, Chintakani, Mudigonda and in Kusumanchi mandals in the district on Friday.

The Ministers also inaugurated Primary School building at Indira Nagar and Government Degree College building at Mudigonda and laid the foundation stone for Model Degree College building at Nelakondapally. Later they visited Primary School at Rotary Nagar in Khammam.

The Education Minister directed the authorities of private and government educational institutions to complete arrangements by Jan 25 to run classes from Feb 1. “Agriculture and education were the fields most affected because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has initiated several measures to safeguard the interests of stakeholders in both the field,” she said.

For the safety of around 80 lakh students in the State, the government has launched special measures. Around 50 lakh students have been promoted so that they would not lose their academic year, she said.

Unlike other States, online classes were conducted using Doordarshan and T-Sat. About 85 per cent students were attending online classes while in Khammam this was 92 per cent.

The Telangana government has laid emphasis on improving infrastructure in government schools by spending huge amounts of funds. As a result government schools in Khammam have been equipped with modern facilities on a par with private schools, she said.

Minister Ajay Kumar informed that care was being taken to offer quality education to students studying in government schools in Khammam. Directions have been already issued to private and government schools in the district to make arrangements to run classes from Feb 1.

ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, MLA L Ramulu Naik, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Mayor G Papalal, his deputy B Murali Prasad, Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili, DEO Madanmohan and others were present.

