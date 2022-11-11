Khammam: Kapu Sangham leaders condemn IT and ED raids

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Kapu community leaders in Khammam condemned the IT and ED raids on the residences and offices of MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar. Kapu community leaders in Khammam condemned the IT and ED raids on the residences and offices of MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Khammam: Kapu community leaders in Khammam condemned the IT and ED raids on the residences and offices of MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Munnuru Kapu Sangham district president Para Nageshwar Rao and state vice president Akula Gandhi said the BJP government was trying to cause economical and political damage to Munnuru Kapus in the name of IT and ED raids. In a statement here on Friday they said that there were 75 to 80 lakh Munnuru Kapus in the State and they were growing politically and economically because of the support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, but the BJP government was trying to tarnish their image.

They alleged that it was unethical to carry out raids on Kamalakar’s residence without giving prior notice and when he was not at home. The Centre was targetting Kamalakar and Ravichandra while not acting against those who had evaded hundreds of crores of rupees. Nageshwar Rao and Gandhi warned that if the government did not stop the raids on Kamalakar and Ravichandra houses and offices, protests would be staged across the state by Munnuru Kapu Sangham.

Vaddiraju Ravanna Seva Samithi also condemned the raids by the ED and IT officials on the offices of Kamalakar and Ravichandra’s family members. The samithi members alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was using IT and ED raids to target its political opponents. Samithi members Palvancha Rajesh, Gaurishetty Vinod, G Harish and others called on Ravichandra at his residence on Friday to express solidarity to him. The Telangana society would not be afraid of such attacks and would fight against the BJP, they said.

Meanwhile, a youth Upender of Venkatagiri in Khammam district showed his admiration for the MP by tattooing Ravichandra’s portrait on his chest and said he was impressed with the social services activities of Ravichandra.