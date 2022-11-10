TRS MP terms ED, IT raids filled with political motives, promises complete cooperation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:34 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

(File Photo) TRS Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra strongly condemned the ED and IT raids on the offices of the granite companies in the State.

Hyderabad: TRS Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra strongly condemned the ED and IT raids on the offices of the granite companies in the State.

He said the ED and IT raids were conducted on Gayatri Group and Shwetha Group of granite industries belonging to his family members and also close relative and Minister Gangula Kamalakar, purely with political motives.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Ravindra stated that the union government has no role in the granite industry operations as the mining issue was within the purview of the State government.

He pointed out that despite the industry suffering a huge blow due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it did not extend any incentives and instead, was trying to unnecessarily targeting them for their political roles.

“Our family business too suffered due to Covid-19 impact. But my family continued the business in a transparent manner and I have nothing to fear. We will extend complete cooperation to the investigation agencies. However, I also request the union government especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the granite industry, which was providing employment to thousands of people directly and indirectly,” he added.