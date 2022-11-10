ED, IT Raids: Munnuru Kapu association stages dharna in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:47 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Members of Munnuru Kapu Association staged a dharna and burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Telangana Thalli junction in Suryapet

Suryapet: Members of Munnuru Kapu Association on Thursday staged a dharna and burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Telangana Thalli junction in Suryapet protesting against raids on the offices of elected representatives belong to the community by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax officials.

They raised slogans against Modi and condemning the ED/IT raids on the offices of Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra.

Association district president Putta Kishore said Modi was targeting elected representatives from the Munnuru Kapu community for supporting the TRS government. The BJP leaders were unable to digest the increasing popularity of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao across the country.

The people of other States were also looking forward to the leadership of KCR, who made Telangana the top in the country in welfare and development in a short period, he added.

Urging the Centre to stop raids by ED and Income tax on houses and offices of elected representatives from the Munnuru Kapu community, he said the community would otherwise intensify its agitation.