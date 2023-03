Khammam: Man washed away in NSP canal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Khammam: A 40-year-old man was washed away in the NSP canal in Khammam Rural mandal in the district on Saturday.

The incident took place when the man, Mangya of Teldarpalli village in the mandal went for a swim in the canal. The locals informed police and search operations were launched to trace him.