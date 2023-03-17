Youth presents portrait made of his blood to MP Nama Nageshwar Rao

In a strange show of affection, a follower of MP Nama Nageshwar Rao presented a portrait drawn with his blood to the MP

Khammam: In a rather strange show of affection a follower of BRS Lok Sabha leader, MP Nama Nageshwar Rao presented a portrait drawn with his blood to the MP.

Nama Seva Samithi member, Muniganti Bhargav of M Venkatayapalem village in Khammam Rural mandal has great admiration for the MP. He used to participate in the programmes organised by the samithi at the call of the MP and work for their success.

Marking Nageshwar Rao’s birthday celebrations recently he thought differently. He drew his blood and made a portrait of the MP by hiring an artist. He went to New Delhi on Thursday and presented the portrait to the MP.

The MP was moved thoroughly at the affection shown by Bhargav and his brave act of making a portrait with his blood. He also appreciated Bhargav for working actively in Nama Seva Samithi.

The samithi leaders Paloncha Rajesh, Krishna Prasad and Krishna Prasad along with MP Nageshwar Rao planted saplings in the MP’s house as part of Green India Challenge.