Khammam Science Museum getting ready, to be opened by July end

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 July 2024, 05:53 PM

DEO E Somashekhara Sharma and science officer D Jagadeeshwar inspecting installation of science exhibits at science museum Khammam. 9KM2: DEO E Somashekhara Sharma and science officer D Jagadeeshwar inspecting a science exhibit at the upcoming science museum Khammam.

Khammam: There is good news for students in erstwhile Khammam district as the much awaited District Science Museum and District Science Centre is getting ready and will be opened soon.

The works related to installation of science exhibits is underway at the museum located at the old DEO office at trunk road in Khammam. As many as 27 exhibits, related to biology, science, physics, mathematics and fun items have been procured from scientific exhibits provider GP Birla of Hyderabad.

An amount of Rs 56.75 lakh has been spent in setting up the museum. Rs 40 lakh was spent on procuring the exhibits and Rs 16.75 lakh was spent on renovating the old DEO office. The Education Department has made an agreement with BM Birla Science Museum in Hyderabad to design and fabricate the science museum exhibits.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Science Officer Dussa Jagadeeshwar informed that the science centre works have been going at brisk pace and it would be opened by July end. The previous science officer Saidulu, district educational officer E Somashekhara Sharma and the district administration made special efforts in setting up the science centre.

The museum would play a vital role creating awareness and interest about science among the student community as well as for the popularisation of science. Exhibits in the museum are interactive and participatory and they would make learning fun for students, Jagadeeshwar stated.DEO Somashekhara Sharma said efforts were being made to open the science centre as soon as possible and it would be a great asset for the students. After the inauguration of the centre, science tours would be organised for students to visit it.

It might be noted that a firm Nuevosol Energy Private Limited of Hyderabad contributed Rs 20 lakh to the museum as part of its CSR initiative. The science museum was sanctioned in 2008 and in 2014, the district administration revived efforts to set up the museum.