Khammam: Warm farewell accorded to outgoing Collector Karnan

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, ZP Chairman, L Kamalraj and others felicitated Karnan and outgoing ZP CEO Ch Priyanka

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Khammam: A warm and emotional farewell was given to former District Collector RV Karnan and ZP CEO Ch Priyanka who were transferred to Karimnagar district.

At a programme organised here on Saturday evening, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, ZP Chairman, L Kamalraj and others felicitated Karnan and Priyanka and presented mementoes to them.

The Minister lauded their services to the district and the manner in which they encouraged the district officials and employees for the success of the Telangana government’s ambitious Palle Pragathi and other programmes in Khammam district. “Karnan made great efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and displayed amazing courage to protect the people at a time when the pandemic was at its peak in the first and second phases,” he said.

“Even though they had two young kids in the house in a daring manner the Collector visited the containment zones along with me and encouraged the victims and addressed the issue of oxygen shortage acting promptly, the Minister said.

Because of efforts made by the Collector, Khammam was placed in 3rd position in Palle, Pattana Pragathi implementation in the State. It is also a happy development that Telangana Dalit Bandhu, which will soon be launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Huzurabad in Karimnagar district, will be implemented by Karnan, Ajay Kumar said.

Karnan said since he joined the public service in 2007 it was in Khammam he had great satisfaction in his duties and thanked Minister Ajay Kumar for his cooperation. Priyanka said working in Khammam for three years was a memorable time.

Mayor P Neeraja, MLC B Lakshminarayana, MLA S Venkata Veeraiah, TS Seed Development Corporation Chairman K Koteswar Rao, DCCB Chairman K Nagbhushanam, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar and district officials were among those felicitated the transferred officials.

