Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar travels in autorickshaw, RTC bus

Prabhakar along with government whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas travelled in an autorickshaw from Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple to Thippapur bus stand in Vemulawada.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 09:40 PM

Rajaanna-Sircilla: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar travelled in an autorickshaw and TSRTC bus in the district on Sunday, taking the local people in a surprise.

Later, the Minister boarded a Kamareddy depot RTC bus to reach Sircilla town. Prabhakar purchased tickets for him and the legislator.

Other passengers were surprised after seeing the minister and MLA in the bus. In between, the Minister along with Sircilla congress in-charge KK Mahender Reddy had tea in a roadside tea stall near Sircilla bus stand.