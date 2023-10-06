Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik quits BRS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:24 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Rekha Naik

Nirmal: Two-time Khanapur MLA Ajmeera Rekha Naik has resigned from the primary membership of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). She announced her decision after conducting a meeting with her followers in Khanapur on Friday.

Contesting on the ticket of the BRS, Rekha Naik won in the 2018 elections against Ramesh Rathod of the Congress Party by a margin of 20,710 votes. She defeated Rithesh Rathod of the Congress in 2014 elections. However, she was replaced by Bhukya Johnson Naik from Khanapur for forthcoming polls.

She was upset after being denied the ticket and is likely to join the Congress. Her husband Shyam Naik has already joined the national party.