Khelo India: Nithya wins bronze in swimming

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:05 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s 13-year-old Nithya Sagi won a bronze in the 200 metres backstroke at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula, on Saturday.

She is the youngest athlete from the State to win a medal at the event. She clocked 2.28.30 seconds for the third-place finish. With this medal, Telangana’s tally reached to 11.