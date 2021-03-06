Khloe Kardashian shares her strategy to ease stress and anxiety

The Good American co-founder has her own ways of giving herself the care that is required to manage her mental health between balancing hours-long Zoom meetings and raising her two-year-old daughter True.

By | Published: 12:07 pm

Washington: American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian shared her self-care strategy and how she eases out stress and anxiety in an interview on Friday (local time).

The Good American co-founder has her own ways of giving herself the care that is required to manage her mental health between balancing hours-long Zoom meetings and raising her two-year-old daughter True.

In an interview with People Magazine, Khloe revealed that she carves out time for daily workouts to help ease stress and anxiety.

“For me, working out is a huge part of my life and it clears my head. It makes me feel strong and accomplished. That little bit of self-care is what I need.”

The 36-year-old star explains that to keep her mental balance on point, she makes sure to keep a check on her fitness regime.

“It’s a stress reliever. I get anxiety sometimes. It takes all of that away. A by-product of working out is you look good. But my main focus isn’t about, ‘Oh, I need to lose 5 lbs.’ I don’t care about the scale. I feel energized and I’m ready to chase my daughter around for the day. It gives you that little oomph that I need,” she told.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also revealed that during the pandemic, working from home proved to be a challenging task for her at first, but she learnt it’s best to create boundaries to separate her work from her personal life after a period of time

“When I do Zoom meetings, I go in a ‘professional’ room and not just sit on my bed. I still have to remember, ‘Let’s put on a little makeup, change the scenery and do Zoom in my office so it still feels like you’re having those productive meetings,” the star said.

She added, “The other day I had a three-hour Zoom and I felt so bad because it can be so repetitive and unmotivating at times. So we have to learn. I make sure to carve out time for my daughter and myself, whether it is working out or taking a little walk.”

Khloe also admitted that before launching her 90s inspired denims, she used to sport her ‘sweat and workout clothes’ often, but now she has founded a reason to ease her body back to jeans.

“During the pandemic, thinking about throwing on a pair of jeans that were super tight has not been something I’ve been excited to do. It’s probably sad to say, but I really have not put on a dress or something really fancy in about a year. So this gives me an excuse to wear denim and still be super comfortable,” she told.

People Magazine reported that the mother of one also disclosed that wearing a pair of good heals is what makes her feel more confident of herself.

“Even if it’s a smaller, shorter heel, I think the way that you walk, you exude a little more confidence and you own the room a little more.”