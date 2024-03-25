Kiara, Sidharth celebrate Holi; Preity Zinta wishes ‘joy and happiness’

Kiara Shares Post-Holi Picture with Husband on Instagram

By IANS Updated On - 25 March 2024, 01:05 PM

Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani gave a glimpse of her Holi celebrations with her “homie” Sidharth Malhotra on Monday.

Kiara took to Instagram, and shared a picture featuring her and her husband after playing with colours.

The actress captioned the image: “Holi with my homie.”

Actress Preity Zinta shared pictures from the celebrations with her husband Gene Goodenough and friends.

The actress wished her fans and followers as she captioned the images: “Happy Holi to all of you who celebrate. May this festival of colour bring joy, happiness and peace to you and your family.”