Kidnapped infant rescued in Warangal

Rajanna-Sircilla: A 27-day-old boy, who was kidnapped from Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada late on Sunday night, was traced in Warangal railway station on Monday afternoon. The Vemulawada police reunited the infant with his mother, by bringing the kidnapping case to a happy ending.

According to police, a resident of Shanthinagar in Karimnagar town, Lavanya came to Vemulawada town four days ago after quarrel with her husband. She along with her two sons Sanath Kumar (2) and another 27-day-old infant, was staying at the steps of the temple for the last four days.

She developed friendship with a couple Chadi Sunitha and Abhi Teja alias Ravi Theja from Alipiri in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. The couple, who earlier worked as construction labourers in Raikal of Jagitial district, was staying in Vemulawada town for the last 20 days. On Sunday night, they offered liquor to Lavanya and fled with the younger boy when she fell asleep. When she woke up at 3 am, she noticed the boy missing and the couple also disappeared.

Suspecting the role of the couple in her son’s disappearance, Lavanya lodged a complaint with the police after searching for the boy in the temple premises. Reacting immediately to the complaint, the police began investigation and traced the movements of the couple by watching the CCTV footage.

Learning that the couple was moving towards Warangal railway station, the Vemulawada police alerted Warangal police, who arrested the couple along with the boy at Warangal bus stand. Warangal district child protection unit and child help line officials rescued the boy and presented him before the child welfare committee. After conducting medical examinations in CKM hospital, the boy was handed over to the Vemulwada police.

Disclosing details about the kidnap and trace of the body, Sircilla DSP Chandrakanth appreciated Vemulawada CI Venkaesh and SI for tracing the boy within hours by quickly responding.

