Kids don different hats at fancy dress show in Gitanjali Devashray school

Hyderabad: Gitanjali Devashray Pre-Primary wing organised ‘I fancy to dress as….” show for their tiny tots of Nursery. The little ones got to dress up as their favourite thing and showcased their talent in an innovative style.

Children rendered their lines and brought each character alive. There was an assortment of creative and stunning characters like Jhansi ki Rani, Rainbow, Princess Elsa, Mother Earth, Supergirl, Princess Elizabeth, Masterchef, Maggie Noodles, Minnie Mouse, Cupcake, the corona warriors like doctors, teachers, policemen, firemen were also prominent in the selection. The parents also came up with different ideas like the new age smartphone, zebra, traffic signal, ant, honeybee, tree, ice-cream cone, mango, grapes, elephant and North Star.

The school said that the event aimed at the overall development of children and train the little ones to speak confidently and communicate properly from a very early age. Parents were extremely happy to see their children performing at the virtual event.

