Kindle Unlimited Rs 79 offer is not for everybody. Here’s why

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:50 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

The announcement of Amazon Kindle Unlimited “Rs 79 for three months” offer, which used to cost Rs 169 per month, has piqued the interest of e-book enthusiasts.

Hyderabad: As the Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is nearing to end, many internet users expressed their disappointment at not being able to take advantage of Amazon Kindle Unlimited “Rs 79 for three months” offer, which is a part of the Great Indian Festival.

“Why is this offer not available to buy by upi or on the app? only credit cards (sic)?” asked a user, to which Amazon Help replied, “We get your concern regarding the payment method on the offer. However, we only accept credit and debit cards for Kindle Unlimited subscription. Further, we’ll be sure to forward your comments as feedback to concerned team internally for review. Kindly stay tuned! (sic)”

We get your concern regarding the payment method on the offer. However, we only accept credit and debit cards for Kindle Unlimited subscription. Further, we'll be sure to forward your comments as feedback to concerned team internally for review. Kindly stay tuned! -Hassan — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) October 18, 2022

For many, the three-month subscription cost Rs 149 instead of Rs 79. “It’s not 79 Amazon it’s 149 please look (sic),” said a user along with a screenshot of the same.

It's not 79 Amazon it's 149 please look pic.twitter.com/nNw0MGJffc — आशीष (@av487) October 20, 2022

“The offer depends on various parameters of the accounts, depending on the account usage, offer usage, returns, and many more. It is automatic and we do not have any hand on it,” explained an Amazon Customer care agent when enquired about the issue.

The three months of Kindle Unlimited offer, as part of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival was announced on September 22 and will end at 11.59 pm on October 23. For further details and terms and conditions about the offer, visit https://www.amazon.in/b?node=41702266031&linkId=186376188