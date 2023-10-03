Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw asks Bengaluru’s officials to wake up after Trevor Noah takes digs at the city

Published Date - 03:35 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Hyderabad: Taking a dig at the crumbling infrastructure of Bengaluru, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shared a post on social media site X (formerly Twitter) as comedian Trevor Noah‘s show in the city got cancelled.

Mazumdar-Shaw cited a video put out by Trevor Noah on the Bengaluru fiasco, and said that the city has now given him enough content to talk about it in the future. In her post, she called the city’s sorry state “shambolic” and asked the administration to “wake up”

“Bangalore’s shambolic state has provided enough content for Trevor Noah’s future shows. If this does not wake up the administration then we have nothing to hope for @Jointcptraffic @BBMPCOMM #CMofKarnataka @DKShivakumar, ” (sic.) she posted.

She tagged the Join Commissioner of Police for Traffic, Bengaluru, BBMP Commissioner Thushar Giri Nath, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Dy. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and said that the city administration has to wake up now and if it does not, then the city will not have anything to hope for.

Meanwhile, the comedian used his experience in Bengaluru as fodder for his show at Mumbai and trolled the city saying he had to reach the backstage of a venue via an alley lined with dogs.

He added that the convention centre which was the venue for his show in Bengaluru would not qualify as a building but the performance are resembles a semi-permanent tent and the noisy air conditioners were blowing hot air, making it difficult for the crowd.

The comedian, as predicted by his fans, took lots of digs at the city and it looks like he is going to do the same for a good while.