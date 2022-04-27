Kiran Shrishti eases into semifinals of AITA Super Series U-12 Tennis Trophy

Hyderabad: Top seed Kiran Shrishti thrashed seventh seed Yashitha Ereti 6-0, 6-2 in the U-12 girls singles of the Siddamsetty Krishna Rao Memorial AITA Super Series Boys and Girls Under-12 Tennis Tournament at the Ash Tennis Academy, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Later, she paired with Padmakumar Karthika and defeated Pasumarthy Nakshatra and Goli Joshita 6-1, 6-0 to make it to semifinals.

Meanwhile in boys singles, Vanij Aryan Pothunoor downed Darshharsha Khedekar 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Results:

Quarterfinals: U-12: Boys Singles: Meer Fazal Ali (1) (TN) bt Dev Nimesh Kesaria (5) (GJ) 6-1, 6-1, Varun Vijay Kumar (6) (TN) bt Hruthik Katakam (4) (TS) 7-5, 1-0 w/o, Vanij Aryan Pothunoor (3) (TS) bt Darshharsha Khedekar (MH) 7-6 (8-6), 6-4, C D Praneeth Reddy (2) (TS) bt Ishaan Yadlapalli (AP) 6-1, 6-3;

Girls Singles: Kiran Shrishti (1) (KA) bt Yashitha Ereti (7) 6-0, 6-2, Karhtika Padmakumar (3) (KAR) bt Avyaktha Raayavarupu (TS) 6-2, 6-0, Shravya Numburi (TN) bt Harsha Oruganti (5) (AP) 6-2, 6-0, Vasundra Balajee (4) (TN) bt Sri Aksha Penumesta (8) 7-5, 6-3;

Boys Doubles: Meer Fazak Ali (TN)/C D Praneeth Reddy (TS) (1) bt V Tanish Reddy (TS)/Deepak Reddy Gade (TS) 6-0, 6-1, P Jitesh Reddy (TS)/Desam Sai Shankar (AP) bt Katakam Hruthik (TS)/Darsh Khedekar (MH) (3) w/o; Ishaan Yadlapalli (AP)/C D Abhinav Reddy (TS) bt Sujai Pothula (TS)/Vijay Kumar Ronnie (TN) (4) 6-3, 2-6, 10-5, Smita Undre (MH)/Vijay Kumar Varun (TN) (2) bt P Jignesh Reddy (TS)/Vincent Koritepati (AP) 6-2, 7-5;

Girls Doubles: Kiran Srishti (KA)/Padmakumar Karthika (1) (KA) bt Pasumarthy Nakshatra (TS)/Goli Joshita (AP) 6-1, 6-0, Numburi Shravya (TN)/Vasundra Balajee (TN) (1) bt Vundyala Saanvi Reddy (TS)/Siyuktha Kamini (TS) 6-0, 6-1, Sanidhya Karanoth (TS)/Anshika Jha (UP) (4) bt Aditi Mehn (TS)/Vellouri Sai Nethra (TS) 6-2, 6-0, Niesha Enja (TS)/Unnathi Muralihar (KA) bt Penumesta Sri Aksha (TS) Yashitha Ereti (TS) (2) 6-4, 6-2.

