Kisan Congress blames TRS, BJP for farmers’ distress

By | Published: 7:45 pm

Hyderabad: Kisan Congress national vice chairman Kodanda Reddy has blamed both the State and Central governments for farmers’ distress in the country. The Kisan Congress, in a memorandum, submitted to Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy here on Monday demanded minimum support price of Rs 2,500 per quintal for the fine variety of paddy.

He further brought to the notice of the Minister that the farmers were unable to benefit from crop insurance scheme as the “State has failed to pay its part of the premium to the insurance companies.” “On the other hand, the BJP led Central government has broken the back of farmers with the three new legislations that it has brought,” he said. He demanded that the TRS government enact a law with regard to MSP for different crops at the State-level.

