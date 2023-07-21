Kishan Reddy assumes charge as BJP State chief

Kishan Reddy has been entrusted with the responsibility of the State unit for the fourth time by the party.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:05 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday took charge as State BJP unit president. This is the fourth time the party has handed over the responsibility of the State unit to Kishan Reddy.

BJP State election in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Prakash Javadekar, party State in-charge Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao, MP Soyam Bapu Rao, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and several senior leaders were present on the occasion.

Before taking the charge of the party president, Kishan Reddy visited Bhagyalakshmi temple and offered prayers. He also visited Martyrs memorial site and later garlanded the statues of BR Ambedkar and Jyotirao Phule.